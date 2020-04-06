(The Center Square) – Small and rural hospitals in Tennessee struggling in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic could get help from a new $10 million grant program.
The Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants, capped at $500,000 per hospital, are meant to help hospitals with financial strains because of the response to COVID-19. According to the Tennessee Hospital Association, there are 66 small or rural hospitals in the state.
Funding for grants will come from the state’s fiscal 2020 COVID-19 response appropriation and be distributed by the Department of Finance & Administration.
“Small and rural hospitals are critical to fighting COVID-19, and these grants will help complement federal aid dollars to ensure hospitals can continue delivering care through this crisis,” Gov. Bill Lee said Monday in a news release announcing the grants. “These organizations not only provide care for existing needs but are also a key part of our efforts to build and maintain bed capacity during the expected surge of COVID-19 cases.”
The grants are meant serve as a bridge over the coming weeks while elective procedures are suspended and new federal funds are still processing, Lee said. Applications are live and can be accessed on the Department of Economic & Community Development website.
As of Sunday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,633 COVID-19 cases in the state – including 44 deaths – and 328 total hospitalizations.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 10,327 deaths in the U.S., with nearly 350,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.