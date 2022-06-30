(The Center Square) — A Tennessee bookkeeper for a county clerk has been accused of taking more than $600,000 in public funds since 2015.
Claiborne County bookkeeper Lesley Chumley was charged with theft over $250,000, official misconduct and destruction of and tampering with government records after an investigation from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.
Chumley is accused of failing to deposit collections for the Claiborne County Circuit Court and then falsifying bank statements to make it appear that the account balances were higher than they actually were.
"The former bookkeeper was responsible for maintaining accounting records, reconciling bank statements, and preparing deposits," Comptroller Jason Mumpower said. "These duties should be separated between multiple individuals to reduce the risk of fraud. The clerk’s office must also discontinue its use of a signature stamp to affix the clerk’s signature on checks."
In all, Chumley is accused of misappropriating at least $618,404 between May 2015 and February 2022. She admitted to investigators that she took court collections and then used the cash due to "personal financial problems."
In February, she is accused of changing court collections on four separate days and taking $10,947 in cash to use.