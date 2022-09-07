(The Center Square) — Six Tennessee counties are receiving federal grants that add up to nearly $38 million for water infrastructure.
The grants, approved by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, are part of $3.7 billion of American Rescue Plan funds sent to Tennessee. Of that, $1.35 billion were set aside for water, wastewater and storm water projects of which $1 billion will go to non-competitive, formula-based grants to counties and eligible cities.
These grants went to Greene County, Johnson County, Unicoi County, Warren County, Mountain City and Clarksville.
"These grants will address important water infrastructure needs across our state, especially in disadvantaged communities," Gov. Bill Lee said. "We commend communities who have gone through the application process, and we look forward to the substantial improvements the grants will bring."
In Greene County, $7.7 million in grants will go toward design and drinking water infrastructure improvements.
Johnson County received $4.5 million to complete 16 projects for similar drinking water improvements. Unicoi County received $3.8 million for both wastewater and drinking water projects.
"More than ever, infrastructure is critically important to our local communities," said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge. "This money will allow cities and towns to address deficiencies and make improvements that will pay dividends not just in the present but in the years to come as well. I greatly appreciate the work of the governor and my colleagues on the Fiscal Accountability Group for their work in making sure these funds were spent appropriately and efficiently."
Clarksville received $15.4 million to construct a thermal dryer as part of its current wastewater treatment plant.
Mountain City received more than $900,000 for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure while Warren County received $5.6 million for wastewater and drinking water infrastructure improvements.
"We continue experiencing considerable growth across the state, and many of our communities require additional resources to address their evolving needs," said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. "These grants will play a major role in ensuring cities and towns have access to infrastructure solutions that will enable them to continue thriving so Tennessee remains a preferred destination for both businesses and families."