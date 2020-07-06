(The Center Square) – While county mayors across Tennessee have ordered or are considering local mask mandates to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in light of Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order, Rutherford County has declined issuing a mandate.
Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron said Monday he strongly encourages, but will not require, the use of masks throughout the county. Rutherford County has the third-highest coronavirus case count, behind Davidson and Shelby counties. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the county has confirmed 2,987 cases, or 0.89 percent of the county’s population.
“I believe in our citizens. I am confident that we can do this without forcing their hand,” Ketron said in a statement.
Businesses are asked to post signs identifying as “Rutherford Responsible” to identify that their businesses require masks for their employees and patrons.
Mayors of Sumner, Williamson, and Hamilton counties announced mask mandates Monday, joining Davidson, Shelby and Knox counties in requiring face coverings in public. The mayors of Putnam and Robertson counties are considering mask mandates, but they have not yet come to a decision. Mayors in Sevier and Wilson counties are expected to make announcements later this week.
Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt issued an order Monday that required the use of face masks in public. Sumner County, to the northeast of Nashville, has 1,610 confirmed COVID-19 cases, amounting to 0.84 percent of the county’s population.
“Not only has this virus had a detrimental effect on the health and welfare of our citizens, but it’s also been responsible for wrecking our economic welfare,” Holt said during a news conference Monday. “If we don’t take these steps, we may end up where we started, with businesses closing, which will in turn have a devastating effect on our community, our family, and our ability to earn a living.”
Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson ordered residents to wear face coverings effective at midnight Tuesday. According to information from the Tennessee Department of Health, Williamson County, a southwestern suburb of Nashville, has the seventh-highest total case count in Tennessee, with 1,313 cases of COVID-19. The positive cases total about half of one percent of Williamson County’s population.
“Allowing the current spike in cases to continue jeopardizes our businesses, government and court operations, schools, and way of life; and this simple measure can help to protect our citizens during this unprecedented time,” a press release from the Williamson County government read.
Robertson County Mayor Billy Vogle is considering a mask mandate but has not yet made a decision. Robertson County has 834 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Health, which is about 1.2 percent of the county’s population.
Mayor Randy Porter of Putnam County also is considering a mask mandate, his office said. According to the Department of Health, Putnam County has 883 confirmed cases of COVID-19, about 1.1 percent of the county’s population.
Mayor Jim Coppinger of Hamilton County, where Chattanooga is located, issued an order Monday that requires the use of face coverings. Although the city has its own health department and is independent of Lee’s executive order, Hamilton is the last home county of the four major cities in Tennessee to mandate mask use. The order goes into effect at midnight Thursday, and is punishable by a $50 fine. Hamilton County has reported 2,781 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Health, approximately 0.76 percent of the county population.
Mayor Stephen Chambers of Trousdale County, the only other county with a case count of over 800, does not plan to mandate the use of masks.
“I do not plan to mandate masks at this time,” Chambers told The Center Square. “The vast majority of our cases are in the Trousdale Turner Correctional Complex, not in the community at large. Most of our businesses have been proactive in requiring customers to wear masks and social distance, and our restaurants closed their dining areas before Gov. Lee required it. We will keep an eye on the number of cases and will adjust our approach if necessary.”
Lee’s executive order permits mayors of the 89 counties in Tennessee without county health departments to mandate the use of face coverings, subject to 10 exceptions. Local orders may not demand use of masks within a private residence, while eating or drinking, in houses of worship, in voting locations, or outdoors where appropriate social distancing may be observed. Masks may not be required to be worn by children under the age of 12 or by anyone to whom wearing a mask could present a health risk. The governor’s order is effective through Aug. 3.
“While our densely populated urban areas continue to have the highest COVID-19 case rates, our local governments expressed a need for greater flexibility in addressing a rise in cases and that includes setting stronger expectations around masks,” Lee said in a statement Friday.