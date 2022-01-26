(The Center Square) – The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services proposed spending more than $41 million in mobile health programs to the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group.
The programs would bring access to crisis care by bringing three new crisis walk-in/stabilization units for 12,750 Tennesseans in Montgomery, Obion, Maury and contiguous counties as part of a $35 million project. They also would expand Project Rural Recovery by adding two mobile health units at a cost of $6.3 million for three years of service.
Matt Yancey, deputy commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, said Tuesday the project was about “going to where people are.”
“Not only for mental health and substance abuse services but also primary care services,” Yancey said.
The project will be vying for money from the $328 million unassigned from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The mental health project, along with a proposed $85 million Knoxville state testing lab, a $32 million Tennessee State agricultural lab and a $65 million Tennessee Housing Development Agency project for low-income rental housing will be considered for February recommendations from the committee.
The committee had $3.725 billion to assign to projects with $3.123 billion already allocated and $275 million set aside for external relief grants for COVID-19 affected industries, such as nonprofit health and social service organizations.
The state has received more than 60 applications for the grants with more than $650 million requested. Grant recipient recommendations are expected at the group’s February meeting with final decisions likely in March. The funds and grant contracts will begin no sooner than July.