(The Center Square) – A total of $27.6 million will be distributed to 66 Tennessee cities and counties through community development block grants for projects such as improvements to sewer systems and ambulance services and housing development initiatives.
Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department Economic and Community Development (ECD) Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced recipients of the grants Monday. Community grant recipients are mostly smaller municipalities and rural counties. Grants amounts range from just over $100,000 to $630,000.
“These funds play an important role in helping communities across Tennessee prepare for future economic development opportunities and continued growth,” Lee said. “I applaud each community for investing in themselves and taking the necessary steps to improve their assets, infrastructure and safety initiatives.”
The block grant program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by ECD. Each city and county applied for funds from the program with support from their state legislator.
“Community Development Block Grants are an enormous asset to communities across the state and Tennessee as a whole,” Rolfe said. “The 66 communities receiving [community development block grant] funding will be better prepared for economic growth, which will, in turn, help Tennessee continue to succeed. I look forward to the future success each community will see in the years to come.”