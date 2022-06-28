(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $4.8 million in taxes on sports gambling in May, according to numbers released on Thursday from the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Committee.
The taxes collected were up slightly from the $4.6 million collected in March and April.
The tax funds came from $261.6 million of wagering and $23.8 million of adjusted gross income from the state’s 12 online sportsbooks. Overall, wagering has been down from $370 million in wagers in March and $292.8 million of wagering in April.
Tennessee collects 20% of the industry's net operator revenue in taxes. Of the sports gambling taxes, 80% of the taxes collected from sports gambling goes to education, 15% goes to the state for distribution to local governments and 5% goes toward mental health programs.
Wagering was up from the $160.9 million in sports wagers in May 2021 that led to $13.7 million in adjusted gross income for operators and $2.7 million in taxes collected.
Sports wagering has grown in the state since it began in November 2020 with $131 million in wager and $2.3 million in taxes collected.