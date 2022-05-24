(The Center Square) — For the second consecutive month, Tennessee collected $4.6 million in taxes on sports gambling.
But this time it came on $292.8 million of wagering and $23.2 million of adjusted gross income from the state’s 12 online sportsbooks.
Overall, wagering was down from $370 million in wagers in March even though the same amount in taxes was collected.
Tennessee collects 20% of the industry's net operator revenue in taxes. Of the sports gambling taxes, 80% of the taxes collected from sports gambling goes to education, 15% goes to the state for distribution to local governments and 5% goes toward mental health programs.
Wagering was up from the $172.4 million in sports wagers in April 2021 that led to $14.4 million in adjusted gross income for operators and $2.8 million in taxes collected.
Sports wagering has grown in the state since it began in November 2020 with $131 million in wager and $2.3 million in taxes collected.
Tennessee’s Sports Wagering Advisory Council is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, when it will consider renewing WynnBet’s operator license.