(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $2.6 million in taxes on sports gambling in June, according to numbers released on Thursday from the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Committee.
The taxes collected were down from the down from the $4.8 million in May and $4.6 million collected in March and April.
The tax funds came from $216 million of wagering and $13 million of adjusted gross income from the state’s 12 online sportsbooks. Overall, wagering has been down from $370 million in wagers in March, $292.8 million of wagering in April and $261.6 million in May.
Tennessee collects 20% of the industry's net operator revenue in taxes. Of the sports gambling taxes, 80% of the taxes collected from sports gambling goes to education, 15% goes to the state for distribution to local governments and 5% goes toward mental health programs.
Wagering was up from the $174.5 million in sports wagers in June 2021 that led to $16.1 million in adjusted gross income for operators and $3.2 million in taxes collected.
Sports wagering has grown in the state since it began in November 2020 with $131 million in wager and $2.3 million in taxes collected.