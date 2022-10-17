(The Center Square) — Tennessee’s tax and fee collections continued to rise in September with the state collecting $2.1 billion.
That was $243.3 million more than September 2021 and $277.2 million more than the state’s budgeted estimate for September.
The state has collected $407.7 million more than its budgeted estimate through the first two months of the fiscal year.
The largest factor is the $1.1 billion in sales tax collected, which was up from $995 million in September 2021 and above the $997.6 million that was budgeted for the month. September was the second month of the fiscal year and the state has already collected $2.25 billion in sales tax, more than the $2.03 billion budgeted estimate or the $2.04 billion collected over the same span in 2021.
"September sales tax receipts and corporate tax revenues outperformed expectations and led all tax growth for the month," said Finance and Administration Commissioner Jim Bryson. "However, all other revenues combined experienced negative growth of 2.34 percent compared to September 2021."
Tennessee also collected $776 million in franchise and excise taxes in September, which is $142 million more than in 2021 and $164 million more than was estimated.
"While we are encouraged to see early monthly revenue receipts outpacing our estimates, we must continue to closely monitor our state’s finances amid an uncertain economic environment," Bryson said.
Privilege taxes were $0.9 million more than the budgeted estimate of $45.9 million for September. Professional privilege taxes are $400 payments due on June 1 each year for certain professions. The monthly amounts collected outside of that are for late payments.
Physicians and osteopathic physicians were removed from the tax this year, expected to have a nearly $10 million impact, but lobbyists, attorneys and agents, broker-dealers, and investment advisors remain subject to the tax as lawmakers move toward its complete removal.
Last fiscal year, Tennessee collected $4.6 billion more than its original budgeted estimate for tax and fee collections.