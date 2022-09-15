(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $4.9 million in sports gambling taxes in August, up more than $1 million from July, according to numbers released by the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Committee.
The funds came from nearly $206 million of wagering with sports gambling sites from the state’s 12 online sports books making $24.4 million in adjusted gross income during the month.
Those numbers typically rise during football season. In 2021, the state had $144.5 million in wagers in both July and August before $257.3 million in wagers were placed in September.
But the taxes collected were just $2.0 million in August 2021 and $3.3 million last September.
Tennessee collects 20% of the industry's net operator revenue in taxes. Of the sports gambling taxes, 80% of the taxes collected from sports gambling goes to education, 15% goes to the state for distribution to local governments and 5% goes toward mental health programs.
Sports wagering has grown in the state since it began in November 2020 with $131 million in wagers and $2.3 million in taxes collected.