(The Center Square) — Tennessee businesses were granted more than $370 million in federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant in a program that closed last month.
The grants attempted to provide funding for entertainment venues, theaters, museums, aquariums, talent representatives and similar businesses that were forced to shut down — partially or completely — during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number increased from $310 million that had been sent to Tennessee businesses as of October, including nearly $46 million sent to businesses under the Malco Theatre umbrella at the same address in Memphis.
Malco Ventures, Malco Theatres, Malco State Road and Malco Magnolia Cinemas all received $10 million apiece while Malco Management Company received a $5.8 million grant.
The Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville and Great Choice Investments in Pigeon Forge were the other two businesses that received the maximum $10 million grant.
Others who received more than $5 million in grants were: Nashville’s Outback Presents ($9.6 million), Nashville’s Starstruck Management Group ($9.5 million), Memphis’ Orpheum Theatre Group ($9 million), Chattanooga’s Tivoli Theatre Foundation ($8.6 million) and Tennessee Aquarium ($8 million), Nashville’s Country Music Foundation ($8 million), Memphis’ Beale Street Blues Company ($8 million), Madison’s Country Thunder Holdings ($8 million), the Nashville Symphony Association ($7.9 million), Nashville Zoo ($7.1 million), Nashville’s CS Entertainment ($6.6 million), Memphis in May International Festival ($5.8 million), Knoxville’s Historic Tennessee Theatre Foundation ($5.7 million) and Nashville’s Sandbox Entertainment Group ($5.1 million).
In total, $14.57 billion were granted to businesses nationally with 17,637 applications submitted and 13,011 approved for $11.3 billion in the first phases and 9,800 awarded for $3.27 billion in the supplemental phase.
In all, 313 Tennessee businesses were awarded funds in the initial phase and 207 in the supplemental phase.
California ($2.4 billion), New York ($2.1 billion) and Texas ($1.2 billion) received the largest sum of the funds, distributed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and capped at $10 million per business.
The largest Tennessee grant in 2022 went to Nashville-based Downtown Band LLC, a talent representative, which received $888,000.
Nationally, the first phase of grants went to: 4,824 live music operators; 3,396 live performing arts operators; 1,404 talent representatives; 1,621 motion picture operators; 815 museum operators; and 951 theatrical producers.
The second phase of grants went to: 3,698 live music operators; 2,667 live performing arts operators; 1,069 talent representatives; 1,235 motion picture operators; 339 museum operators; and 792 theatrical producers.