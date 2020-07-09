(The Center Square) – More than 93,000 small businesses in Tennessee have received federal loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to a report released this week by the U.S. Small Businesses Administration (SBA).
The 93,292 loans granted to Tennessee businesses total more than $8.9 billion. Almost 88 percent of loans, or 82,018, were for amounts less than $150,000.
The remaining loans ranged from $150,000 to $10 million: 6,561 businesses received loans between $150,000 and $350,000; 3,398 businesses received loans between $350,000 and $1 million; 856 businesses received loans between $1 million and $2 million; 367 businesses received loans between $2 million and $5 million; and 87 businesses received loans between $5 million and $10 million.
“The PPP is providing much-needed relief to millions of American small businesses, supporting more than 51 million jobs and over 80 percent of all small business employees, who are the drivers of economic growth in our country,” U.S. Treasury Department Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.
According to SBA data, PPP loans in Tennessee support more than 900,000 jobs and more than 82 percent of total payroll for the state’s small business community.
SBA said $3.1 billion of the Tennessee PPP loans went to businesses in economically distressed areas designated by the SBA as historically underutilized.
“The PPP is an indisputable success for small businesses, especially to the communities in which these employers serve as the main job creators,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “In three months, this administration was able to act quickly to get funding into the hands of those who faced enormous obstacles as a result of the pandemic. Today’s data shows that small businesses of all types and across all industries benefited from this unprecedented program.”
The Paycheck Protection Program is designed to help businesses keep employees on the payroll as the response to the COVID-19 pandemic takes a national economic toll. So far, SBA has awarded 4.9 million PPP loans to small businesses across the U.S. The average loan size is approximately $100,000.