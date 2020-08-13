(The Center Square) – Tennessee’s business community praised the passage of COVID-19-related liability protections by the state Legislature during this week's special session.
“This is a tremendous win for Tennessee’s economy as businesses strive to put people back to work and save families from greater economic hardship,” Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry President & CEO Bradley Jackson said.
About 67 percent of small businesses are worried about coronavirus-related lawsuits, according to Jackson.
“So many businesses have been devastated by this pandemic,” Jackson said. “The Tennessee business community is proud to see leadership from the General Assembly and Gov. Bill Lee that demonstrates that our state is serious about keeping business and industry strong.”
When similar COVID-19 immunity legislation failed to pass in June, the Tennessee Chamber urged Lee to call a special session for the issue to be addressed. It then rallied a coalition of businesses, education, health care and trade associations and nonprofits employing a collective 2 million Tennesseans in support of the legislation.
“NFIB thanks Gov. Bill Lee and Senate and House leadership for working diligently to pass the much needed Tennessee COVID-19 Relief Act,” National Federation of Independent Business Tennessee State Director Jim Brown said.
“The bipartisan legislation puts in place a high standard of proof for plaintiffs to meet for COVID-19-related lawsuits going forward. Many small businesses across Tennessee – who are trying to make it through the economic downturn caused by this unprecedented pandemic – are one lawsuit away from closing. [Wednesday's] actions will protect our job creators and provide a consistent statewide legal framework for these claims,” Brown said.
Under the Tennessee COVID-19 Recovery Act, entities will not be liable for damages, injury or death resulting from COVID-19 unless the claimant proves by clear and convincing evidence that injury was caused by gross negligence or willful misconduct. Bad actors committing gross negligence or willful misconduct are not protected.
The legislation awaits the governor's signature.