(The Center Square) – As some Tennessee businesses struggle amid the COVID-19 outbreak, state business groups are encouraging government action to alleviate some of the damage done.
To prevent the coronavirus from spreading, Nashville Mayor John Cooper closed all of the bars in the city and limited restaurants to less than 50 percent of seating capacity. Bar areas of restaurants also are limited to 50 percent capacity, and standing is not allowed.
Although the state of Tennessee has not imposed such restrictions, other states and localities around the county have imposed similar restrictions, some of which have even been stricter.
Concerns about spreading the virus have led some establishments in Tennessee to shut down temporarily, while the uncertainty about future statewide or local directives has caused additional worry for others.
“[This is] uncharted territory,” Bradley Jackson, the president and CEO of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce told The Center Square in a phone interview.
Although retail sales have gone up because people are stocking up on food, Jackson said this boost is likely short term. He said tourism, travel, hospitality and similar services are being hit by the reaction to the coronavirus, but that it’s too early to know how substantial this damage will be.
Holly Wade, the director of research and policy for the National Federation of Independent Businesses, told The Center Square in a phone interview that policies that restrict or shut down businesses can hurt small businesses significantly.
“It will cause huge disruption for them in profits,” Wade said.
Depending on the duration of the pandemic and the measures taken to alleviate some of the pain, she said some small businesses could go bankrupt or go out of business.
Wade said providing low-interest disaster loans and giving flexibility to businesses will help them stay afloat during the pandemic. Jackson encouraged the state to extend the tax-filing deadline and the deadline for submitting regular documents.
The federal government has opened up low-interest disaster loans for businesses affected by coronavirus. President Donald Trump announced affected businesses can apply for up to $2 million in low-interest loans.
Jackson and Wade said public safety is a serious concern.
“Public health is the first concern,” Jackson said.
Wade said the quicker the coronavirus is contained, the quicker business can get back to normal.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 73 positive COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 100 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
Gov. Bill Lee has declared a state of emergency and urged all schools to shut down through the end of the month.