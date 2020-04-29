(The Center Square) – Beauty salons, barber shops, massage parlors and nail salons are set to reopen May 6 in 89 Tennessee counties, Gov. Bill Lee confirmed during a news conference Wednesday.
News of the reopenings first surfaced on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
Lee said he will issue guidance for these businesses so they can reopen safely. He said face masks are important for any close-contact businesses, such as these.
The governor is developing the reopening schedule for the 89 counties that are under the jurisdiction of the state health department. Six other counties have their own health departments and are reopening on their own schedules.
Restaurants in the 89 counties began to reopen Monday, and retail shops began to reopen Wednesday. Gyms are set to reopen Friday. The governor issued guidance for these businesses to operate at limited capacity.
Three of six counties on their own schedules – Madison Hamilton and Sullivan – began to reopen their economies Monday. Knox County is set to reopen a portion of its economy Friday. Davidson and Shelby counties have announced reopening plans, but have not yet set a date.