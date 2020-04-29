(The Center Square) – Beauty salons, barber shops, massage parlors and nail salons are set to reopen May 6 in 89 Tennessee counties, House Republicans said Wednesday on Twitter.
“House Republicans just finished a phone call with Governor Bill Lee and were informed that beauty salons, barbershops, massage parlors, and nail spas will re-open on May 6th!” House Republicans tweeted.
House Republicans just finished a phone call with Governor Bill Lee and were informed that beauty salons, barbershops, massage parlors, and nail spas will re-open on May 6th! More details to come tomorrow during the Governor’s press conference. pic.twitter.com/uqqwDVF91W— TN House Republicans (@tnhousegop) April 29, 2020
Gillum Ferguson, a spokesman for Gov. Bill Lee, told The Center Square the governor will address this during Wednesday's news conference at 3 p.m. CDT.
Lee is developing the reopening schedule for the 89 counties that are under the jurisdiction of the state health department. Six other counties have their own health departments and are reopening on their own schedules.
Restaurants in the 89 counties began to reopen Monday, and retail shops began to reopen Wednesday. Gyms are set to reopen Friday. The governor issued guidance for these businesses to operate at limited capacity.
Three of six counties on their own schedules – Madison Hamilton and Sullivan – began to reopen their economies Monday. Knox County is set to reopen a portion of its economy Friday. Davidson and Shelby counties have announced reopening plans, but have not yet set a date.