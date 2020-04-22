(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the first set of hospitals to receive grants under a state program to assist small and rural hospitals.
Four grants totaling $1 million were given to Lincoln Medical Center in Fayetteville, Henderson County Community Hospital in Lexington, Lauderdale County Community Hospital in Ripley and Three Rivers Hospital in Waverly.
The grants are part of the Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants program launched by the state earlier this month. The $10 million program was established to help hospitals facing financial strains because of the response to COVID-19.
In addition to the state grants, Lee said these four hospitals also received a total of $7.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
"Ensuring that these federal funds are maximized by Tennessee providers is a core objective of this grant program that we've established, and we will continue to partner with these and more hospitals," Lee said. "In fact, we're projecting several more applications from small and rural hospitals will be processed and verified in the coming days."
According to the Tennessee Hospital Association, there are 66 small or rural hospitals in the state.
“It’s no secret Tennessee’s rural hospitals have faced significant financial challenges for several years," THA President and CEO Dr. Wendy Long said. "As all hospitals confront the COVID-19 pandemic, these facilities have been hit particularly hard by steep reductions in already limited volume and revenue due to the delay of elective procedures in accordance with state and federal guidance."
Funding for grants came from the state’s fiscal 2020 COVID-19 response appropriation and are distributed by the Department of Finance & Administration.
According to the latest update from the Tennessee Department of Health, there were 7,394 COVID-19 cases in the state, including 157 deaths, and 760 total hospitalizations.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 45,356 deaths in the U.S., with at least 819,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.