(The Center Square) – Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery has joined 21 other state attorneys general in urging Congress to adopt the limited pandemic liability protections included in the Safe to Work Act pandemic relief legislation proposed by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.
“Tennessee businesses, non-profits, and schools that are taking the proper precautions in the COVID-19 environment should be able to move forward without the fear of fighting meritless lawsuits,” Slatery said in a statement. “The Safe To Work Act is a step in the right direction for the health of our state.”
The letter, sent Wednesday, urged U.S. Senate leadership to adopt legislation to help mitigate the threat of frivolous pandemic-related litigation for necessary goods and services, while also protecting legal options for victims.
“We know that in order for our economy to fully recover, customers and employees have to have the confidence to return to the marketplace, students need to be able to safely return to school, and at the same time, entities of all types that follow applicable guidelines need to be protected from devastating civil liability litigation concerning baseless COVID-related claims,” the letter reads.
“Therefore, we are encouraged by this common-sense framework to provide federal liability protections for much-needed goods and services while still ensuring victims are able to seek legal redress and compensation where appropriate.”
The Tennessee Legislature will convene Monday for a special session to consider limited pandemic liability protections in Tennessee. Included in Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed legislation will be a retroactive measure to provide such protections for lawsuits filed before the bill is passed.