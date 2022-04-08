(The Center Square) – Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery has filed an extraordinary appeal of a chancery court ruling against the state Senate redistricting map.
The appeal claimed the defendants do not have standing to ask for an injunction on the map because they do not live in the impacted district and the injunction will cause the state and election cycle harm heading into the Aug. 4 primary and Nov. 8 general election.
A three-judge panel in Nashville ruled earlier this week the state Senate redistricting map violated the law because the Davidson County districts were not consecutively numbered and instead were numbered 17, 19, 20 and 21.
The lawsuit said this was important because senatorial terms are four years but half of a county’s districts should be up for reelection every two years and the election cycle is determined by whether the district number is even or odd.
That means in Davidson County, “three districts will be on the ballot during gubernatorial elections and just one district will be on the ballot during presidential elections,” according to the lawsuit.
The judges, with one dissenting, ruled the map could not be used for the primary election and gave the General Assembly 15 days to fix the map or the court would create maps for the 2022 senatorial election.
The appeal, however, claimed none of the plaintiffs lives in Senate District 17, what it terms the impacted district, and, therefore, they did not have standing to file the lawsuit. The lawsuit was funded by the Tennessee Democratic Party on behalf of Davidson County’s Akilah Moore, Shelby County’s Telise Turner and Gibson County’s Gary Wygant.
“And while it may be superficially appealing to believe that changing district numbering may not require changing district lines, redistricting is a complex process,” the appeal said. “The argument that numbers can simply be shifted neglects that changing an even-numbered district to an odd-numbered district (or vice versa) must consider that elected representatives are constitutionally entitled to serve their entire term of office.
“Shifting district numbers even in isolation could result in a state senator running for re-election halfway into their term. The trial court should have, but did not, consider this harm to Defendants and the public interest.”
The appeal also said moving the Senate filing deadline from noon Thursday to May 5 will affect the process of creating ballots and sending them to military overseas voters. The withdrawal deadline would then be May 12, with the review deadline May 21, allowing 21 days to prepare the many ballot styles for the election, which the lawsuit said includes 1,000 different ballot styles in Shelby County alone.
The appeal also said changing the way lines are drawn for Senate districts now would be unfair.
“Candidates cannot obtain those signatures unless they know where the district boundaries are,” the appeal argued. “Indeed, most candidates have already qualified in their districts and have begun fundraising and campaigning. The trial court’s injunction changed the rules on the eve of an election.”
The defendants in the suit are listed as Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins.
States are required to redraw representative maps every 10 years after the U.S. census. Lee signed the Legislature-approved maps into law Feb. 6.