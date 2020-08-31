(The Center Square) – The state of Tennessee has appealed a federal judge’s order that blocks enforcement of a law prohibiting abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.
Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery has filed a motion asking District Court Judge William Campbell to end his preliminary injunction that prohibited the state from enforcing the law since it went into effect July, as the state appeals the case in a federal court.
“On July 24, 2020, this Court issued a broad preliminary injunction prohibiting Defendants from enforcing two recently enacted abortion regulations that further significant state interests, including protecting and respecting the life of unborn children, preventing fetal pain, promoting human dignity, protecting the integrity of the medical profession, and preventing discrimination,” the state’s memorandum read.
“A stay is warranted … because Defendants will be able to establish on appeal that this Court erred in holding that Section 217 and the medical-emergency affirmative defenses are unconstitutionally vague and in failing to narrowly tailor the injunction,” the memorandum read.
Even before Gov. Bill Lee signed the heartbeat abortion bill into law, a lawsuit challenging the legislation’s constitutionality was filed by six abortion providers, including the Memphis Center for Reproductive Health, Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, and the Knoxville Center for Reproductive health. Defendants in the case include Slatery; Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey; district attorneys general of Davidson, Shelby, Knox and Williamson County; and others.
Less than an hour after the bill became law, Campbell issued a temporary restraining order and later issued a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the heartbeat law until the courts rule on the case.
Tennessee’s heartbeat law is one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the country. It bans termination of a pregnancy at six weeks, or as soon as a fetal heartbeat can be detected. It includes an exception if the mother’s life is in danger, but it does not include exceptions for rape or incest. It prohibits abortions if sought because of the fetus’ race, sex or disability. The bill also includes contingencies for legal challenges, automatically instituting additional abortion bans at 10 weeks, then 12, 15, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 weeks, if the six weeks ban is struck down.