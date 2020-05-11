(The Center Square) – The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) said Monday that jobless Tennesseans risk losing their unemployment benefits if they refuse to return to work.
Under federal law, workers who were laid off temporarily because of restrictions placed on businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, can work and do not qualify for any other unemployment insurance benefits through the state or under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, must return to work if called back.
"Federal guidelines the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development follows to administer the Tennessee Unemployment Compensation (TUC) program state an individual must be willing and able to work to receive state unemployment benefits," the agency said in a news release. "Not returning to work when there is available employment may be considered a 'refusal of work' and could potentially disqualify claimants from receiving TUC benefits."
Workers across Tennessee started returning to jobs last month in 89 of 95 counties, when the state started reopening its economy.
Restaurants reopened April 27, retail shops reopened April 29 and gyms reopened May 1. Close-contact businesses, such as beauty salons and barbershops, reopened Wednesday, and businesses that provide small group recreation, such as bowling alleys, reopened Friday.
Six counties that have their own health departments – Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan – are reopening on their own schedules, and all of them already have reopened to some degree.
The federal CARES Act provided individuals who traditionally have not been eligible for state unemployment benefits with benefits, but those provisions do not apply to employees apprehensive about returning to work because of health concerns, TDLWD said.
The COVID-19 eligibility requirements for workers to receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance provided through the CARES Act:
• Have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have COVID-19 symptoms and are seeking diagnosis;
• Have a member of the household who is diagnosed with COVID-19;
• Providing care for a family or household member diagnosed with COVID-19;
• Are the primary caregiver for a child whose school or care facility closed, due to COVID-19;
• Are unable to reach their place of employment due to an imposed quarantine, or because advised by a medical provider to self-quarantine, due to COVID-19;
• Were scheduled to start new employment and cannot reach the workplace as a direct result of COVID-19;
• Became the major breadwinner because the head of household died from COVID-19;
• Quit their job as a direct result of COVID-19;
• Had their place of employment closed as a direct result of COVID-19; or meet any additional criteria specified by U.S. Secretary of Labor.