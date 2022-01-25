(The Center Square) – Tennessee has $61.9 billion in infrastructure needs across the state, according to a report presented on Tuesday from the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR).
The total is a $3.4 billion increase from last year’s report. The report collects data from across the state on everything from road and bridge work to school, water and sewer infrastructure needs over the next five years. Only projects costing more than $50,000 were included and needs must not be routine maintenance.
“A lot of the time when people see the big price tag attached to infrastructure projects, it kind of has a negative connotation,” said Cliff Lippard, the executive director of the TACIR. “Some of that is justified. There are a number of projects related to infrastructure that has deteriorated over the years that needs to be rebuilt, needs to be replaced. I just like to remind people that infrastructure is also about growth and prosperity.
“A lot of the projects are related to economic development wins. You can’t do a Blue Oval or a Amazon distribution center or a Nashville Yards or a Volkswagen expansion without infrastructure supporting it.”
TACIR Research Manager Tyler Carpenter presented the report to the Tennessee Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee.
Carpenter said total project needs across the state increased for a sixth consecutive year, with the largest increase coming in the transportation and utilities categories. They increased by $2 billion to $35 billion in total needs.
Of the increase, 89% was categorized as public infrastructure from the transportation, utilities and education categories. The education needs, which include facilities and technology, went up nearly $1 billion to an estimated $15.2 billion, mainly coming from the category of post-secondary education.
Sen. Bo Watson, R-Hixson, said Tennessee is one of the few states that compiles infrastructure needs across the state into one document and believes the process is a model for states across the country. It also does not necessarily mean all the projects are dire needs, he said.
“Some of them are needs, and some of them are wishes or wants,” Watson said.
Law enforcement infrastructure increased $601 million from last year with more than half of that being a multi-agency law enforcement training center in Davidson County.
Much of the $37 million in increased fire department needs were for five new fire stations in Rutherford County. School technology needs went up $99 million, an 88% increase over last year.
Carpenter said more than two-thirds of the needs in the inventory are not funded.