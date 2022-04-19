(The Center Square) — A bill that would block broad waivers to a work requirement for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is headed to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.
Senate Bill 2071 was substituted for a House companion bill and then passed by a 91-0 vote without discussion in the House less than a week after it passed the Senate.
The goal of the bill is to stop the large-scale work requirement waivers that were authorized by the federal government through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill would require able-bodied individuals without children and between the ages 18 and 49 to work, train or volunteer for 20 hours per week to receive benefits.
Individual waivers from the work requirements for cause would still be accepted. The bill would be effective once it is signed into law.