(The Center Square) — A bill that would block broad waivers to a work requirement for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) passed the Tennessee Senate on Wednesday.
The bill aims to stop the large-scale work requirement waivers that have occurred federally through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Bill 2071 would require able-bodied individuals without children and between age 18 and 49 to work, train or volunteer for 20 hours per week to receive benefits.
Individual waivers from the work requirements for cause would still be accepted. The bill would be effective once it is signed into law.
It passed the Senate 27-6 and its companion bill, HB 2096, is headed next to the full House.
Sen. Sara Kyle, D-Memphis, said "we have an issue here if such person stayed home as a caregiver."
Fellow Democratic Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, said that the spirit of the bill runs counter to a stipulation in the proposed new public school funding formula that students who qualify for need-based benefits receive $1,700 per student in benefits.
Students who qualify for SNAP would also qualify for that weight under the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA), where students determined to be economically advantaged would receive 25% more in additional funding each year; more than $1,700 with a $6,860 base to start.
"We’re both incentivizing and disincentivizing the same thing at the same time and that just doesn’t make sense at all," Yarbro said.
An amendment on the bill removed a fiscal note for increased costs for the SNAP Employment and Training (E&T) program by removing a requirement for involvement in that program.