(The Center Square) – The base funding total for Tennessee students in a new student-based public school funding formula would be $6,860 for the 2023-24 school year; well below the nearly $10,000 the state spends per student or the $7,300 base in the current Basic Education Program (BEP) funding formula.
Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said Monday during a two-hour presentation to the Senate Education Committee the discrepancy is the result of all the special circumstances, or weights, having been stripped away from the BEP base number to create the new proposed base figure.
“Districts would receive more money under this than they would under the BEP,” Schwinn said of the $9 billion proposal, dubbed the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA). “And statewide local contribution overall does not increase for four years.”
Senate Bill 2396, the TISA bill, is scheduled to be taken up by the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday.
House Bill 2143, its companion bill, is on the calendar for Tuesday's House K-12 Subcommittee meeting.
Schwinn continued her series of committee and subcommittee presentations of the TISA plan Monday, with Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, saying, “You could get a prize for how many times you have talked about TISA.”
During the committee process, slight changes to the proposed formula have occurred, including an amendment Monday that would change the definition of a fast-growing district that would receive additional funds from one that grows 2% over three consecutive years to one that grows 1.25% for three straight years.
Schwinn said only six districts would qualify at 2%, but 13 would qualify at 1.25%, a rate closer to the current fast-growing district requirement.
Schwinn was asked about having weights for students involved in career and technical education (CTE) programs, an average of $5,000 for students in CTE, which currently includes 42,000 Tennessee students.
Schwinn said the CTE programs require expensive equipment and lead to high-wage jobs, which the state would like to incentivize.
The largest potential funding increases are for students with unique learning needs related to disabilities. Those students would receive between $1,029 and $10,290 in additional funding to their school district. There are more than 288,000 students in the state who would receive a unique learning needs bonus, which are based upon special education option codes that now will include dyslexia, Schwinn said.
Schwinn said TISA will help districts better understand how much funding is associated with each student and need, though the funds ultimately will go to a district and then the district can decide how to spend the funds.
“There is no requirement on how they are spending those dollars but there is more transparency in reporting,” Schwinn said.
Schwinn said one of the areas where that is not true is teacher raises, where the Legislature could appropriate funding for raises and then ensure it is earmarked for that specific purpose for districts.
As school districts prepare for a potential new formula, Schwinn said rule-making on requirements for schools will begin immediately if TISA is passed in order to give districts an appropriate time to prepare for the changes.