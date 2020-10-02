(The Center Square) – After flying on Air Force One with President Donald Trump earlier this week for the presidential debate, Tennessee U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn has tested negative for COVID-19, Blackburn’s office confirmed Friday.
Trump tweeted late Thursday night he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. The president’s physician confirmed the positives tests.
Blackburn announced her negative test result Friday to attendees at a campaign event for Georgia U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Georgia, saying she had been tested “out of an abundance of caution.”
Speaking earlier Friday via Zoom to attendees of the Faith and Freedom Conference, Blackburn described her time with the president on Air Force One.
“I was socially distanced, wearing a mask, not in close proximity,” she said. “We think we’re fine.”
Blackburn is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is set to begin proceedings in the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was nominated by Trump to fill the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the nation’s highest court.
Another member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee, announced Friday he had tested positive for the virus and would quarantine for 10 days.