(The Center Square) — A spokesperson for Tennessee’s Secretary of State Tre Hargett says that a new three-year residency requirement for congressional primary candidates will not block candidates such as Morgan Ortagus from running for the 5th Congressional District seat.
"The bill was not signed into law before the April 7th filing deadline," said spokesperson Julia Struck. "The requirement does not apply retroactively to candidates who met the qualification deadline at noon on April 7."
Ortagus, Robby Starbuck, Baxter Lee, and Stewart Parks were removed from the Aug. 4 Republican primary ballot last Saturday but could be reinstated before April 21, according to the Tennessee Star.
Starbuck said that there will be a vote of the State Executive Committee on Monday to determine if he and the other disputed candidates can remain on the ballot.
"They’re doing this same challenge to @MorganOrtagus who is also off the ballot until Monday’s vote," Starbuck tweeted. "I may not agree with Morgan on many things but I don’t want her thrown off the ballot. I want to win fair & square like every candidate should but some in our race don’t want that."
The three-year residency bill became law without Gov. Bill Lee’s signature on Wednesday, nearly a week after the filing deadline.
There is a scheduled Aug. 4 primary and Nov. 8 general election.
The bill is already the subject of a federal lawsuit from three Tennessee residents in the 5th Congressional District. They filed the lawsuit on behalf of U.S. House of Representatives candidate Morgan Ortagus.
Ortagus, backed by former President Donald Trump, is the former spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State. The 5th Congressional District seat is opening up after current U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Nashville, said he will not run in the redrawn district.
The lawsuit claims states do not have the constitutional right to add qualifications for congressional candidates, citing a passage in the U.S. Constitution that states each house of the U.S. Congress will be the judge of qualifications for its members.
The lawsuit also cites the Constitution as saying the only qualifications are for the representative to be 25, a U.S. citizen for seven years and "when elected, be an Inhabitant of that State in which he shall be chosen."
Under the new law, candidates such as Ortagus who have not lived in Tennessee for three years can run as an independent in the general election but cannot run in the Republican or Democratic primaries in the future.