(The Center Square) – The financing of a $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion proposed new stadium in Nashville for the Tennessee Titans and other events could “take the city taxpayers off the hook for today and forever” according to Titans CEO Burke Nihill.
But a prominent sports stadium economist says a potential plan, allowing the team to retain sales tax from the new stadium and the newly built surrounding neighborhood, would still be putting the onus on Nashville and area taxpayers, just in a different form.
“This is like a Three-Card Monte game on Broadway, and taxpayers are the mark,” said sports economist J.C. Bradbury from Kennesaw State University. “To move the tax burden to an area around the development doesn't remove the burden from taxpayers at all, it's just a gimmick that shifts it and makes it less transparent. Local spending is local spending, whether it happens around the stadium or at other local businesses.”
Speaking to Nashville’s Metro Sports Authority this week, Nihill said the potential new stadium could be ready as soon as the 2026 Titans season if there is a funding agreement in place before fall. He pushed back on the notion that the potential East Bank development on Metro Nashville property that is currently a parking lot outside Nissan Stadium would be an entertainment district like that outside Staples Center in Los Angeles or the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park, which Bradbury has studied.
“That is absolutely false,” Nihill said. “The Titans reject that notion and, in fact, are just hopeful that we end up with a stadium that ends up a part of one of the more celebrated neighborhoods in Nashville.”
Nihill outlined the path from what was proposed and projected as a $600 million renovation in 2020 to the current new stadium proposal, saying that the detail work on a renovation was done by two contractors and the numbers came back this time with a hard construction cost of $850 to $950 million with soft costs added in to push it to between $1.1 to $1.5 billion.
Nihill said that the cost of a new stadium was “within a whisker” of the cost to renovate Nissan Stadium but it would create a 60-year projected lifeline for the new stadium instead of 10 more projected years at Nissan Stadium. The new stadium would also open the possibility of a Super Bowl in Nashville.
Nissan Stadium, which opened in 1999, was built for $137 million in hard construction costs, Nihill said. He said that the pre-formed concrete construction makes it far more difficult to renovate than a steel construction and that the concrete construction leads to taxpayer costs from the general fund of Metro Nashville.
“We have spent $10-$12 million chasing leaks through the concrete and that will never fully do the job,” Nihill said.
The state of Tennessee conceded 50% of the tax revenue from any East Bank development back to the Titans and stadium upgrades during last year's legislative session.
The Titans already were able to use sales tax revenue from sales at all Nissan Stadium events to pay debt service on the stadium's 30-year bonds. The legislation allows for an additional $2 million in tax dollars each year to go back to the Titans for stadium costs.
The team’s current lease runs for seven more years but Nihill stated that a new lease agreement would come with the new stadium.
The state tax deal was projected in a fiscal note to be worth an estimated $10 million annually once the mixed-use district is built.
Nashville Metro Council Member At-Large Bob Mendes recently wrote that he believes Metro Nashville will be asked to do the same, along with giving some of the land for the new development to the Titans.
The sales tax funding model to pay off stadiums with a development or entertainment district is a model being used for more and more professional sports teams. The Tennessee Smokies, a minor-league baseball team in Knoxville, were granted $13.5 million from the state and a similar tax deal for its $90 million stadium project.
Greenville, South Carolina, is currently looking at a deal for a $38.6 million USL professional soccer stadium that includes a development.
The Washington Commanders are currently working on stadium funding for a new NFL stadium in Virginia or Maryland that could include sales tax funding and a development.
Bradbury has written studies on both Truist Park and on professional sports stadium projects across the country showing that the sales at new facilities are not new money, they are just transferred spending from other parts of a city. His report on Truist Park showed that Cobb County taxpayers are still paying $15 million annually despite promises that sales tax from the new facility would cover its taxpayer cost.
So new spending in a potential East Bank development would come at the cost of Nashville businesses outside of the direct area, Bradbury said.
“If people start spending in the new tax district, that's lost tax revenue from spending elsewhere which was going to the city/county/etc.,” Bradbury said. “… It's still the taxpayer who has to find other revenue sources to fund service that were once funded by these taxes. If these taxes are added on top of existing taxes, then it's still revenue coming mostly from locals, who now have less revenue to spend elsewhere.
“Think of the available tax base like water in a well. Using another different bucket doesn't reduce the water that's being drawn out.”
One difference between the sales taxes in a new district and funds from Metro Nashville’s general fund, however, are that those who spend money at the stadium and new development would be choosing to go there and spend money rather than having it come out of property taxes and other local tax sources.
“The idea all along is to find revenue streams both from inside the building and also from the real estate that would go from 100 acres of dormant asphalt into something that generates property taxes and that generates sales taxes,” Nihill said. “To look for solutions like that. There’s a public financing component to it but it’s not something that would ever threaten to raise anyone’s taxes if there is an unfunded liability. It’s from the users of the facility, from the users of the campus that there would be some.”