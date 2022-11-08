(The Center Square) — Former Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles is the next 5th Congressional District representative in Tennessee.
Ogles, a Republican, led Democrat Heidi Campbell with 56% of the vote to 42.2% of the vote when Campbell conceded on Tuesday night.
Campbell had outraised Ogles in the race with more than $1 million in campaign funds compared to Ogles’ $987,000, according to numbers from mid-October posted by OpenSecrets. Campbell had spent $668,411 to Ogles’ $573,178.
"Democracy itself right now is on the line," Campbell said. "… despite what your congressman-elect says, we are not at war. We are in this together."
Current U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper announced he would not run for the seat after Nashville and Davidson County were split between two districts during the required redistricting that followed the most recent U.S. Census.
The new 5th Congressional District includes portions of Davidson and Wilson counties along with Marshall and Lewis counties.
Campbell is a state senator representing Nashville.