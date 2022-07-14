(The Center Square) – Tennessee received mid-level marks for its legalization of sports betting, according to a recently released report, which says fewer restrictions would help the state curtail illegal gambling.
The Consumer Choice Center is an advocacy group that says it fights for "lifestyle freedom, innovative technologies, and smart regulation" and it analyzed how bettor-friendly sports betting marketplaces are in the 50 states.
Tennessee was in a three-way tie for fourth place along with Virginia and Rhode Island. The 14 states that ban sports betting completely, including neighboring states Alabama and Georgia, were at the bottom of the rankings.
Tennessee was penalized for its marketplace, which only allows online and not in-person betting. There are 12 independent sportsbooks taking bets in the Volunteer State and prop betting on collegiate sports is prohibited.
The report used a grading system that measures the amount of regulation and taxation on sportsbooks and whether the states allowed both in-person and online betting or only one of those methods.
States such as Colorado, Iowa, Nevada and West Virginia (which tied for first place) offer the greatest amount of marketplace freedom (such as allowing both online and in-person betting) with the least amount of regulation.
The report says that "legalizing sports betting both in-person and online creates greater clarity and gives consumers more options to choose from when legally participating in sports betting."
It also says that having legal options can dissuade consumers from participating in the illegal market, which the report says had revenues in 2020 ranging from $50 billion to as much as $200 billion.
Tennessee collects 20% of the industry’s operating revenue in taxes, with 80% of those proceeds allocated for education, 15% for local governments and 5% for mental health programs.
In April, the state collected $4.6 million in taxes on sports betting.
According to the report, 30 states have legalized sports betting in some form since Congress struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018 in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Murphy v. NCAA.