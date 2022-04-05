(The Center Square) – Nearly every school district in Tennessee would receive more funding while local governments would not be required to pay more than the state’s current formula in the first year of a new public-school funding formula, according to analysis from the nonprofit Sycamore Institute.
The Sycamore Institute testified Tuesday in the Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Committee on its analysis of what the finances would look like in the first year of a new funding formula. The Senate committee did not vote on Senate Bill 2396 but the House Education Administration Committee approved the amended companion bill by an 11-4 vote, sending it next to the House Government Operations Committee.
The new proposed funding model, dubbed the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement, would begin as the funding mechanism for state and local government funding of K-12 public schools in the 2023-24 financial year.
The new formula assigns a $6,860 base funding total per student with an additional $1.8 billion of the $9 billion investment allocated to weights, which are awarded for everything from special learning needs to living in an area of poverty or a rural setting.
That creates a complicated comparison of the new model with how funding works now, under the Basic Education Program, where funds are sent to districts based on the number of students and ratios on things like students per nurse or students per counselor, principal or teacher.
So Sycamore Institute Policy Director Molly Pellegrin requested all of the funding information related to the formula to examine and then come up with her own conclusions as the same time that Tennessee’s Department of Education sent funding projections through financial year 30 to each local school district.
“I only got the 2023-24 projections and I didn’t even ask for the other projections because I truly wanted to do an independent calculation and not try to get to what they got to,” Pellegrin said.
An important element in the discussion for local governments is a term called Maintenance of Effort, which requires a local government to continue to spend at least what it currently spends on local education, ensuring that additional state funding will mean schools receive more funding rather than simply replacing local funding with state funds in the same budget.
“It’s not that (local governments) have less financial obligation, it’s just that most of these local (governments) will have to keep what they chip in steady for a number of years,” said Brian Straessle, director of External Affairs for Sycamore Institute.
All but seven school districts in the state already spend more in funding than the current system requires, so those same districts will have to continue that moving forward in either funding model.
“It’s basically just coming from this better-than-expected revenue over the past two years,” Pellegrin said, referencing $2.1 billion in surplus tax and fees collection from the state in the first seven months of the fiscal year. “We find ourselves in a budget situation where there happens to be a lot of recurring funding available, and so they are able to use that to basically move everything around without creating any losers.
“It’s really about who wins and who wins, wins and who wins, wins, wins.”
Sycamore Institute’s analysis showed that “the BEP would consistently require more from local governments than TISA would” and that fewer districts would need increased local funding under TISA than the BEP.
“If you’re asking the policy question that a lot of people are asking … is this going to force county commissioners to raise property taxes?” Pellegrin said. “What you really have to look at is, would the TISA formula require LEAs to spend more than they’re spending today, which is really that MOE.”
LEA is an acronym for local education agency.
Critics on Tuesday questioned Sycamore Institute’s motivations as the think tank provided its analysis to the committee, saying the group received a $100,000 grant from Bill Gates’ foundation for K-12 funding research.
Lawmakers in both of Tennessee’s legislative bodies, however, vouched for Sycamore Institute’s independent and non-partisan analysis.
“Anyone familiar with our work knows Sycamore’s analysis is always neutral and impartial,” Straessle said. “Our staff and board of directors come from across the political spectrum, so we don’t advocate for particular outcomes and couldn’t agree on a position if we tried.
“Sycamore also has a diverse set of donors and funders from across Tennessee and the country. We appreciate their support, but we don't let any of them tell us what to say. That Gates grant partially funds work we’ve done since last summer to help people understand K-12 financing in Tennessee. I encourage everyone to read those reports. You won’t find a single instance where Sycamore takes a position one way or the other.”