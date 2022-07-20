(The Center Square) — Tennessee has proposed changes to its TennCare program in response to a federal request late last month for changes to the program.
It would be the fourth amendment to the program, which provides health care services to about 1.2 million low-income and disabled Tennesseans.
The updates address requests from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services on June 30 to update pharmacy requirements and present a per-person spending cap instead of an overall program spending cap.
"For a year and a half, the TennCare III waiver has successfully provided the structure to enhance benefits and serve additional Tennesseans in need," said TennCare Director Stephen Smith. "We are encouraged by CMS' continued support for the core priorities of the program, and this amendment process is an important step in solidifying the delivery of high-quality, cost-effective care to our members."
The current TennCare block grant was approved in the final weeks of former President Donald Trump's administration and then authorized by the Tennessee Legislature before it was signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee.
Under the block grant, Tennessee would receive federal money for the state Medicaid program all at once instead of periodically. Tennessee is the first state to receive a Medicaid block grant.
In its letter, CMS had wrote about supporting Tennessee "policy goals to expand coverage and benefits and propose that instead of the current framework for savings and investment, CMS will work with the state on necessary expenditure authorities to meet common goals."
In its amendment, however, Tennessee wrote that the state was "requesting no changes to the waiver and expenditure authorities of the demonstration other than those described above. All other waiver and expenditure authorities approved for the TennCare demonstration will continue to be in effect under this amendment."
In its announcement of the amendment, Tennessee stated that the public comment period for the plan would run from July 19 to Aug. 19.
The announcement also stated that, since TennCare III began on Jan. 8, 2021, the state had initiated $500 million in new investments in the program.
"These investments are a confirmation and validation of the state's commitment upon implementation of TennCare III and an indicator of the very kinds of program improvements made possible by Tennessee's unique approach," Smith said. "We look forward to working with CMS to continue meeting the goals of the program."
Those included $75.5 million for a new adult dental benefit, $96.2 million to reduce the Employment and Community First CHOICES referral list, $95.3 million toward increasing provider rates for home and community-based services and $58.8 million to add 1,750 people to the HCBS program lists for adults with disabilities and seniors over 65.