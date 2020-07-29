(The Center Square) - Eleven states and Washington D.C. now require travelers from Tennessee to undergo two weeks of quarantine upon arrival.
As Tennessee’s COVID-19 test positivity rate has risen, many states have implemented travel restrictions to prevent spread of the virus from out-of-state travelers. Most New England states, along with Alaska and Hawaii have now imposed restrictions on travelers from Tennessee.
Tennesseans travelling to Alaska, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington D.C. are required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, with limited exceptions.
Illinois has not implemented statewide travel restrictions, but travelers entering or returning to Chicago from Tennessee are required to quarantine for 14 days.
In some states, travelers will be admitted with proof of a negative COVID-19 test administered within 72 hours of arrival. Some states also make exceptions if a traveler will be in the state for less than 24 hours.
Tennessee does not currently have any statewide restrictions on out-of-town travelers entering the state.
More than 1,000 Tennesseans have died of COVID-19 since March. The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,778 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, reflecting a test positivity rate of 9 percent. The department reported nearly 4,500 new hospitalizations over the past two days. Nineteen percent of the state’s hospital beds and 14 percent of the state’s ICU beds remain available.