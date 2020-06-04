(The Center Square) – A Tennessee House subcommittee will hold off on considering permitless carry legislation until after the state approves its most-pressing spending measures.
The legislation, House Bill 2817, would make it legal to conceal or open carry firearms without a permit if a person meets all the requirements needed to receive a permit.
Because the bill would lead to the state issuing fewer permits and losing revenue, it would have a negative effect on the budget and cannot be considered until after the state sets its funding for its most pressing spending measures.
With response to the COVID-19 pandemic significantly reducing revenue projections and creating new spending priorities, the state is unlikely to have the money to fund as many measures as it planned at the beginning of the year.
The legislation would not be a full constitutional carry bill because it ties the right to carry with the ability to meet the requirements for a carry permit, rather than tying it to the right to possess a firearm. Tennessee’s requirements to receive a permit are higher than the requirements one must meet to possess a firearm, which means there are more limits on carrying than in most constitutional carry states.
The bill would not allow a person to carry in city parks, and it would not allow someone who isn’t a Tennessee resident to carry without a valid permit.
Some constitutional carry advocates, such as the National Association for Gun Rights, have refused to put their full support behind the bill, and instead support House Bill 1553, which would tie the right to carry a firearm with one’s ability to legally own one. However, the bill’s sponsor, Bruce Griffey, R-Paris, plans to pull this bill from consideration if HB 2817 passes, so the legislature can focus on getting closer to constitutional carry.
HB 2817 also would increase some gun crime penalties. For example, the mandatory minimum sentence for stealing a firearm would increase from 30 days to 180 days.