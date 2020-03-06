Parents of children who would benefit from Tennessee’s newest school-choice law will be able to intervene in a lawsuit seeking to eliminate the program.
Lawyers for the parents came to an agreement Friday with lawyers for two taxing bodies that have filed a lawsuit against the Tennessee Department of Education (TDE) to end the program. The agreement will allow the parents to appear as intervenor-defendants on the lawsuit, alongside TDE.
“[The parents are] the ones who are the intended beneficiaries of this program,” Arif Panju, the lead attorney for two of the parents, told The Center Square in a phone interview. Panju works for the Institute for Justice, a libertarian nonprofit that provides free legal counsel to clients.
Panju said it is important parents are represented as defendants because their interests are different than TDE’s interests and they can provide unique arguments that can affect the decision.
The program, the Education Savings Account program, allows qualifying parents to receive public money to enroll their children in private schools rather than public or charter schools. To qualify, parents must have low income and their children must currently be going to poor performing schools.
The city of Nashville and Shelby County are suing the Tennessee Department of Education over the program, alleging they were being unconstitutionally targeted because all of the low performing school districts fell under their jurisdictions. Their lawyers allege this violates the Home Rule Amendment, arguing that it singles them out without their permission. They also argue the law does not provide equal opportunity to students.
Panju argued the program does not single them out because it targets low performing schools and not the city or county. He also said the city and county are assuming the public school system is the only way to provide equal opportunity to students, which is not the case.
The city of Nashville did not respond to a request for comment from The Center Square. Shelby County declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Institute for Justice also is working with the Tennessee-based Beacon Center, a free-market nonprofit that is representing two other parents. Institute for Justice is representing parents Natu Bah and Builguissa Diallo. The Beacon Center is representing parents Bria Davis and Star Brumfield.
"The Beacon Center was successful in its attempt to intervene in the ESA lawsuit on behalf of parents,” Beacon Center CEO Justin Owen said in a statement. “Beacon will represent Nashville parents Bria Davis and Star Brumfield and bring their unique perspective to defending educational choice in court."
About a week ago, the Tennessee ACLU, the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Education Law Center and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP filed a second lawsuit against TDE regarding the ESA. The organizations are representing 11 parents who argue that they are harmed by the program.
Panju said Institute for Justice also is seeking to intervene in that lawsuit.
– The Center Square