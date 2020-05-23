(The Center Square) – The Tennessee cities of Murfreesboro and Franklin are among the 15 fastest-growing large cities in the U.S., based on U.S. Census Bureau estimates released Thursday.
The ranking was based on the percent change in population from 2010 to 2019. The Census Bureau estimated Murfreesboro's population has grown by 34.6 percent, making it the 11th-fastest growing city with a population of 50,000 or more people. Franklin was estimated to have grown by 32.8 percent, placing it 15th on the list.
Frisco, Texas, topped the list of the fastest-growing large cities, increasing in population by 71.1 percent. Buckeye, Ariz., was second (56.6 percent) and New Braunfels, Texas, was third (56.4 percent).
Phoenix topped the list of large cities with the largest numeric growth by adding 234,300 people to its population since 2010, bringing its population to 1.7 million.
The Census Bureau estimated Murfreesboro's population jumped from 109,572 in 2010 to 146,900 in 2019. The median household income is $58,391, and the median housing value is $215,800.
In Franklin, the Census Bureau estimated the population went from 62,820 in 2010 to 83,097 in 2019. The median household income is $94,808, and the median housing value is $385,500.
The Census Bureau creates its estimates by using administrative records on births, deaths and migration.