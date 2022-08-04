(The Center Square) — Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles held a significant lead on Thursday night for the Republican nomination in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District.
With nearly 65% of the vote in, Ogles had 37.1% and former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell had 25.5% of the vote in the nine-person race, with Kurt Winstead at 21.8%.
Ogles had not commented yet on the lead Thursday night. If Ogles prevails, he will face Heidi Campbell, who earned the Democratic nomination uncontested.
The General Election will decide who will fill the seat in the newly drawn district that was formerly represented by U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, a Democrat who isn't running for re-election in the redrawn district.
"The election for the 5th Congressional District is symbolic of the crossroads we find ourselves at: One, where we move forward together, protecting working families, our freedoms, and future — or one where extreme politicians turn us backward, controlling our lives and ruling for the wealthy few,” Campbell said in a statement. "We must stop their plan to pass a national ban on abortion and to raise taxes on 75 million working families and small business owners.”
Jason Martin led the Democratic primary for governor with 46.3% of the vote compared to 29% for JB Smiley and 24.8% for Carnita Atwater. The winner will face incumbent Gov. Bill Lee, who was uncontested.
Three-term incumbent U.S. Rep. David Kustoff held a decisive lead, with 83.6% of the vote, in the 8th Congressional District race against three Republican challengers and will likely face Democrat Lynnette Williams, who held 62.9% of the vote compared to Tim McDonald’s 37.1%.