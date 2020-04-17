(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee introduced additional medical deregulatory measures Friday to address the growing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic and issued an extension of previous measures.
Executive Order 28, which Lee signed Friday, will allow nurse practitioners and physician assistants to provide health care services without a collaborative agreement, which had previously been required. This will be a temporary suspension of the rule to help address worker shortages caused by responses to COVID-19. Nurse practitioners and physician assistants will also be permitted to write orders for home health services.
Under the order, medical laboratory personnel will be allowed to work from home when reviewing data and reporting results.
The order will allow nursing school graduates to work under the supervision of a licensed nurse before taking the national nursing exam. It will expand the number of facilities in which autopsies can be performed in case there is a greater need.
The prohibition on price gouging will be extended for 15 days.
Tennessee also will be providing drive-through COVID-19 testing for any person who feels ill. The schedule is available on the Tennessee Department of Health’s website.
The state has 6,589 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 711 hospitalizations and 142 deaths, according to the most recent numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health. The country has nearly 700,000 cases and at least 37,233 deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.