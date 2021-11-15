(The Center Square) – Some Republicans and school board advocates are questioning a new state law that will allow local Tennessee school board elections to become partisan.
Sen. Mike Bell, R-Riceville, said the measure sought to provide more information and transparency in the election process for those who might not personally know the candidates.
Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill Friday. It allows for a local county party to hold a primary election or a caucus to determine candidates if it decides to hold a partisan election, and those recognized party names will appear next to candidate names on the ballot.
Bell said 77 Tennessee counties hold primaries, while 18 use a caucus format.
Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, opposed the law because the decision on who can be called a Republican on the ballot will be determined by two local executive committee members and the state party chair.
“To me, I think that the state Republican Party has gone off the rails,” Gardenhire said. “And, because of that, we don’t need to set up the mechanics to allow a closing of people that want to identify as Republicans and run as Republicans.”
Julie Byers, school board vice president of Kingsport City Schools in northeast Tennessee, said she opposes holding partisan school board elections.
“Schools should be run without political influence,” Byers said. “Being school board members, we are to remain non-partisan in our elected positions. We need to be able to work with everyone regardless of political affiliation in order to make the best decisions for the students and staff. We need families to understand our decisions are not based on political funding or influence but rather in non-partisan fashion based on facts and data available.”
The Tennessee School Boards Association agreed.
“TSBA supports nonpartisan elections as this type of election ensures educational policy is made by those whose undivided attention and interests are devoted to education, said Ben Torres, assistant executive director and general counsel for the Tennessee School Boards Association.
Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, said he believes it is important that voters have all the information possible available to them when making a decision at the ballot box, saying “We are just adding another layer of transparency.”
Rep. Brandon Ogles, R-Franklin, said he hoped school boards do not become stepping stones for those looking to advance politically to other elected positions, and Rep. Patsy Hazlewood, R-Signal Mountain, said the primary process could add more expense for those running for school boards across the state.
Hazlewood said a recent school board election in her district saw candidates spending about $40,000 on campaigns to be competitive.