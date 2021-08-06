(The Center Square) – Nine people have been indicted, including a former Shelby County assistant district attorney general, after an investigation found they were “were responsible for an elaborate scheme to profit from the use of confidential information in Memphis police reports,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday.
The group included three former Memphis Police Department employees, a Memphis attorney and four others. Former 30th District Assistant District Attorney General Glenda Adams, Egypt Berry, Latausha Blair, Renatta Dillard, Roderick Harvey, Marcus Lewis, personal injury attorney Aaron Neglia, Martin Nolan and Mustafa Sajid were charged.
Berry, Blair and Nolan were employees of the Memphis Police Department but have since resigned. Berry, Blair and Dillard were taken into custody. Harvey remains at large. The rest, per their attorney, plan to turn themselves in to the Shelby County Jail.
The investigation began in June 2020 at the request of 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich, who recused herself from the case and 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway was appointed to take it.
Adams, Nolan and Berry were indicted for bribery of a public servant, official misconduct and violation of a computer act over $10,000.
Blair and Dillard were indicted for violation of a computer act over $10,000. Lewis and Sajid were indicted for bribery of a public servant.
Harvey and Neglia were indicted for bribery of a public servant and violation of computer act over $10,000.
TBI said that the case “remains an active and ongoing investigation” and “more indictments are expected.”