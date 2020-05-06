(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the latest round of hospitals to receive grants under a state program to assist small and rural hospitals.
Five grants totaling $1.6 million were given to Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette, Rhea Medical Center in Dayton, Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Henry County Medical Center in Paris and Houston County Community Hospital in Erin.
The grants are part of the Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants program launched by the state last month. The $10 million program was established to help hospitals facing financial strains because of the response to COVID-19.
"We continue to and will continue to support our rural and small hospitals as they serve Tennesseans in every corner of the state," Lee said during a news briefing Tuesday.
According to the Tennessee Hospital Association, there are 66 small or rural hospitals in the state.
Funding for the grants came from the state’s fiscal 2020 COVID-19 response appropriation and are distributed by the Department of Finance and Administration.
Last month, the state awarded four grants totaling $1 million to Lincoln Medical Center in Fayetteville, Henderson County Community Hospital in Lexington, Lauderdale County Community Hospital in Ripley and Three Rivers Hospital in Waverly.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced last week that 289 rural health care providers in Tennessee received $240 million in federal relief made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.