(The Center Square) – Initial unemployment claims in Tennessee for the week ending April 11 fell by 33 percent from the previous week.
According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims in Tennessee last week were 74,722, down 37,414 from the 112,186 initial claims filed the week ending April 4.
In the past month, more than 320,000 initial unemployment claims have been made in Tennessee as businesses have closed or reduced hours as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decrease in initial claims in Tennessee followed the national trend. There were more than 5.2 million new unemployment claims nationally for the week ending April 11, down about 1.4 million claims from the previous week's adjusted level. The moving four-week average in the U.S. is 5.5 million claims.