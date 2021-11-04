(The Center Square) – As Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee sits through budget hearings with state agencies this week, the Beacon Center of Tennessee is advocating for the state to use a conservative budgeting approach.
In a report released this week, the policy group's proposal sets a maximum budget increase from one year to the next, limiting budget increases to population growth plus inflation.
“By continuing to pass conservative budgets, Tennessee lawmakers can ensure state spending does not exceed the average taxpayer’s ability to pay for it,” the report said. “This will pave the way for even further tax cuts that can be reinvested in the Volunteer State’s economy and ensure state spending does not grow so large that the state cannot afford its level of spending should another pandemic or recession occur.”
Based on the approach and Tennessee's $42.6 billion in appropriations in this year's budget, Beacon recommends Tennessee not appropriate more than $45.16 billion in next year's budget. That would be a 6% increase, based on a 5.2% consumer price index rise and a 0.8% rise in population.
Tennessee reported a record $2.1 billion budget surplus last year, which helped pay for the $884 million deal approved in a recent special session to bring Ford’s electric truck plant to 3,600 acres on the state-owned Memphis megasite.
Policy group the Sycamore Institute believes the surplus, which came after budget estimates were reconfigured halfway through the fiscal year, could be only the beginning.
“Even after that deal, policymakers may still have at least $3 billion in unallocated funds to appropriate next year,” a Sycamore Institute report said. “This total includes a record-setting $2 billion for recurring items – and that’s before even speculating about routine revenue growth.”
Sycamore Institute said around $1 billion remains from last year’s surplus.
This fiscal year’s revenue estimates likely will be adjusted by Tennessee’s State Funding Board after its November and December meetings.
The Beacon Center’s call for the conservative budgeting also comes as the state is examining its Basic Education Program (BEP) as Lee looks to alter the state’s K-12 educational funding plan to a student-based funding model from the current district-based model, which was created in 1992.
Beacon Center President and Chief Executive Officer Justin Owen will chair the Fiscal Responsibility Subcommittee, one of 18 committees that will report results to a central steering committee as part of the BEP review.
"How we fund students is important to their future success, and doing that in a fiscally responsible way to ensure we are good stewards of taxpayers' funds is critical for the sustainability and future of our state," Owen said. "This process matters because we must balance the interests of all Tennesseans and ensure the dollars we spend go towards measurable educational outcomes. We look forward to finding a strategy that will best serve the students, families, and taxpayers of our entire state."
Tennessee has allocated $5.6 billion for public education spending this fiscal year, the highest spending for any item, but has been criticized for ranking 45th in the nation in per-pupil spending at $11,328 in 2020-21, a National Education Association report said.