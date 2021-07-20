(The Center Square) – Chewy Inc. plans to build a new e-commerce fulfillment center in Wilson County that will lead to 1,200 new jobs, Tennessee officials and the company announced Tuesday.
Details on the size, cost or economic incentives related to the project, projected to open in fall 2022, were not immediately released. Once finalized, those details will be included in the state’s economic development database in the next 15-30 days, according to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
“At 1,200 jobs, Chewy will become one of the top three largest employers in Wilson County,” TDECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said in a statement.
The facility will be located at Couchville Pike and Maddox Road in Mt. Juliet.
Chewy is an online pet merchandise, food and supply retailer that sells everything from dog food to prescriptions. It was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston and Dania Beach, Florida.
“This new location will also extend our fulfillment network in the southeast region, allowing us to provide even faster delivery to more than 19 million active customers around the country.” Chewy Vice President of Real Estate, Facilities, Procurement Pete Krillies said.
Wilson County is located within 650 miles of 50% of the U.S. population and is a one-day trucking distance from 75% of U.S. markets. More than 80% of the jobs added in Wilson County since 2020 have been through projects in transportation, distribution and logistics.
“Tennessee is continually a top destination for businesses small and large because conservative policies win,” Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, said. “This is one more company moving to Tennessee because of our low taxes, minimal regulation and business-friendly climate. We welcome Chewy to Wilson County with open arms.”