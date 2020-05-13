(The Center Square) – Nearly one-third of Tennessee’s COVID-19 deaths have come from cases in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
With 87 of the state’s 273 deaths attributed to COVID-19, these facilities account for about 32 percent of Tennessee’s deaths, following a national trend that shows a significant number of deaths stemming from long-term care facilities. These numbers include residents and staff members.
The facility hit hardest has been the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, which has had 162 positive cases and 23 deaths. Life Care Center of Athens has had the second-most cases at 114, including four deaths. Five of the state’s 41 facilities have 50 or more cases, but more than half of the facilities are in single digits for cases.
Boulevard Terrace Health and Rehabilitation in Murfreesboro only had 29 positive cases, it had the second-most deaths with eight.
Bill Christian, a spokesman for the Department of Health, told The Center Square via email the department is working to test all residents and staff members in these facilities by the end of May.
COVID-19 is more lethal for the elderly. Although individuals 81 years old or older in Tennessee account for only 3 percent of the state's COVID-19 cases, they account for 34 percent of the deaths. Those ages 71 through 80 account for 5 percent of the cases, and make up 28 percent of the deaths. Those ages 61 through 70 account for 9 percent of cases, but make up 21 percent of deaths.
The overall death rate for positive cases is 2 percent. More than half of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.
Tennessee has begun phase one of reopening its economy. The primary metrics the state is watching to decide whether to move forward is a downward trajectory of flu- and COVID-like symptoms being reported and either a downward trajectory of positive COVID-19 cases or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests over a 14-day period.
The state has had a consistent decline in reported symptoms since March 22. Its percent of positive tests also has decreased in the last 14-day period measured, from about 6.2 percent April 28 to about 5.7 percent Monday.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 84,382 deaths in the U.S., with more than 1.42 million confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.