(The Center Square) – With the rest of Tennessee already starting to reopen its economy, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the city will follow suit Monday by beginning phase one, which will allow retail stores and restaurants to reopen with limited capacity.
“Now after 53 days, we’re going to move onto phase one,” Cooper said Thursday during a news conference. “Considering the overall progress Nashville has made and after performing the most aggressive countywide testing in the state of Tennessee, we will start phase one. … Now phase one is not a broad reopening. It is a more targeted next phase of response to the disease. The goal is to get us gently back to work while managing with the presence of the disease in our community.”
Because Nashville has a high population density, a large business presence and a global tourism industry, Cooper said the city having a safe reopening is critical to the region. He said the city must continue to enforce social distancing while reopening the economy, and people should wear face masks in public and stay home when feeling sick.
The city will require businesses to screen employees daily for symptoms of COVID-19. Specific guidelines will be released by Monday morning.
Restaurants, bars that serve food, nonessential retail stores and commercial businesses will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity during the first phase, but bars that don’t serve food, entertainment venues and close-contact businesses, such as barber shops, will remain closed. Gyms and fitness centers also will stay closed.
Employers will have to screen employees for COVID-19 symptoms daily, and if they interact with customers, they will have to wear face masks. Bars that serve food and restaurants will be required to clean surfaces after every use, and the bar area and live music will be banned.
Residents who are elderly or are high risk are asked to stay home when possible, and people are urged to work from home if possible. Gatherings of more than 10 still are prohibited.
Enforcement teams that include Metro Health and Metro Police personnel will patrol the city and investigate businesses suspected of violating the guidelines.
Nashville has 3,432 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 35 deaths, according to the most-recent numbers from Metro Health. The state has 13,938 cases, 1,221 hospitalizations and 239 deaths, according to the most-recent numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 74,665 deaths in the U.S., with more than 1.26 million confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.