(The Center Square) — Nashville was ranked as one of the top 50 most educated cities in the United States, according to a new report from WalletHub.
Knoxville made the list at 90 while Memphis was ranked 104 and Chattanooga was 112.
The report compared "Educational Attainment" and "Quality of Education & Attainment Gap" in the country’s 150 most populous areas using 11 categories of data.
That data included college degrees and high school diplomas, the quality of school systems and gender/radial education gaps.
Nashville was 48th with a score of 58.79 while Ann Arbor, Michigan, and the San Jose/Santa Clara area of California topped the list with scores of 93.99 and 82.03, respectively.
The lowest ranked cities on the list were Visalia, California, and Brownsville/Harlingen, Texas.
"It may be counterintuitive but one way to attract highly educated people to a city is to strengthen its centers of education because highly educated people are attracted to places where the general level of education is higher and the rate of crime is lower," said Aneesh Aneesh, a professor of sociology at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. "It is established research finding that education lowers criminality. And the rest — coffee shops, bars, and vibrant city life — follows after that."
The Nashville area ranked 53rd in Educational Attainment and 56th in Quality of Education. Knoxville was 91st and 59th while Memphis was 103rd and 114th and Chattanooga was 112th and 77th.