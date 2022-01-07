(The Center Square) – Online real estate marketplace company Zillow recently named Nashville as the sixth-hottest housing market for 2022.
Tampa, Florida, topped Zillow's the list, followed by Jacksonville, Florida, and Raleigh, North Carolina. The list tracks everything from home value growth to economic factors such as job growth, fast-moving inventory and the number of likely buyers.
Zillow's coolest housing markets included New York, Milwaukee, San Francisco, Chicago and San Jose.
Nashville was the 20th-fastest growing statistical area in the country between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The area now has nearly 2 million residents and grew 20.9% from 2010 to 2020.
The median home value in Nashville between 2015 and 2019 was $239,000, according to the 2020 census.
Zillow estimated the typical home value in Nashville at $386,553, up 22.3% over the past year. The same area had a typical home value of $165,000 in July 2012, according to Zillow.
Zillow’s average typical home value in the U.S. is $316,368, up 19.3% from last year.