(The Center Square) — Metro Nashville Council Member Bob Mendes proposed a resolution asking the city's council to decline $50 million of the promised $500 million from Tennessee for a new covered Tennessee Titans stadium and instead have that funding diverted to Tennessee's Department of Children's Services.
Mendes posted the resolution and said that he asked Nashville Mayor John Cooper's office to support the proposal at the council's Dec. 20 meeting, when the council is expected to vote on a non-binding term sheet related to the $2.1 billion stadium proposal that would include $1.26 billion of public funds for construction as well as more than $2 billion of future tax funding for upgrades and other unannounced expenses.
I’ll have a resolution on the 12/20 agenda asking the Mayor to offer that Nashville will decline $50M of the State's stadium $$ if the State will agree to use the funds to provide adequate facilities for children in DCS's custody. Let’s have the tourists pay for that too. /end pic.twitter.com/vCqAHdxLNQ— Bob Mendes (@mendesbob) December 14, 2022
The mayor's office has declined to release the projected spending of the tax fund, projected to bring in $2.9 billion over 34 years to pay off $760 million in revenue bonds as well as the unannounced future expenses.
Mendes' proposal came after a scathing audit of DCS was made public, followed by a state hearing on the audit Wednesday morning.
The audit looked at how DCS handled 200,000 allegations of abuse sent to the department between February 2021 and June 2022.
The report showed that the department failed to respond in a timely manner to allegations in 4% of cases as well as not investigating 34 cases of sexual abuse or harassment in residential facilities.
At its recent state budget hearing, DCS had asked for $156 million in additional funding next fiscal year.
"If it's true that the stadium revenue bonds are free to Nashville's 'general taxpayers,' and the Mayor's Office projects this revenue to be $2.9 billion over 30 yrs, then we should help the State provide adequate facilities for children in their care," Mendes wrote on the proposal.
The proposed resolution included details on DCS' previous issues as well as claims about financing of the stadium.
"Couldn't get tickets to your favorite show this year?" Council Member Zach Young wrote about Mendes' proposal. "No worries, the 12/20 Metro Council meeting will feature some political theatre courtesy of my colleague. PS: he knows the state won't take the money but let's waste time on this to throw red meat to the base."
Couldn’t get tickets to your favorite show this year? No worries, the 12/20 Metro Council meeting will feature some political theatre courtesy of my colleague. PS: he knows the state won’t take the money but let’s waste time on this to throw red meat to the base. 🥱 https://t.co/UVRs9R7hYv— Zach Young (@ZachYoungTN) December 14, 2022
When asked by Nashville resident Whitney Pastorek about his tone and if Young was OK with foster kids sleeping on the floor, Young responded "Of course not and you know that. I would think more people would be upset at my colleague's attempt to turn foster children into characters in a piece of political theatre."